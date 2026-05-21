UIUC 3D printed copper plates could cut data center cooling

Algorithmic copper plates cut pressure drop

The secret is in their clever design: using math algorithms and advanced manufacturing, the team made pure-copper plates with complex shapes that could boost cooling by up to 32%.

They also make it easier to pump coolant around, reducing pressure drop by as much as 68%, which lowers the energy needed to pump coolant.

If used widely, a big data center could drop its cooling power needs from 550 MW to just 11 MW, almost reaching perfect efficiency.

While it's not everywhere yet, this tech is a promising step toward greener internet and AI.