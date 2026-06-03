UK CMA lets publishers opt out of Google AI training
Technology
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) just rolled out new rules to rein in Google, which currently handles over 90% of all search queries in the country.
Publishers can now say no to having their content used for training Google's AI models, a move meant to boost fairness and transparency in the digital world.
Google must credit publishers with links
Google is now required to clearly credit publishers when their content shows up in AI-generated search results, complete with visible links.
The CMA says these changes give publishers more control and bargaining power.
As CMA chief Sarah Cardell put it, the requirements were "designed to respond to what Google is doing now and in the future."