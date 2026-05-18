UK data centers are turning to gas for electricity generation

More than 100 new data centers in the UK are planning to use gas as a source of electricity generation, some even on a permanent basis. The move has been attributed to the long wait for connection to the National Grid. "There's 100GW of datacentre projects in the queue," Stuart Okin, Ofgem's Director of cyber regulation and AI, said at All-Energy conference.

Rising requests Gas connections for data centers Silvia Simon, the head of research at Future Energy Networks, revealed that her organization has received over 100 requests for gas connections from data center operators in the last two years. These requests account for more than 15 terawatt hours of energy annually, enough to power London for about four and a half months. "Gas networks are seeing a lot of interest from datacentre developers looking to secure a gas connection," Simon said.

International impact Gas-powered data centers in US The global AI boom has led to massive investments from governments and tech giants. In the US, many of these projects depend on gas-fired generation. Activists in Tennessee have fought Elon Musk's xAI for illegally operating methane-powered generators, endangering public health. Eleven US data centers built for Meta, OpenAI, Microsoft, and xAI are expected to emit more carbon than Morocco due to off-grid gas generators constructed by the developers themselves.

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Shift in strategy Energy consultant on gas power reliance An energy consultant with years of experience in the sector has observed a growing trend of data center projects relying on gas power. "Using gas networks was previously avoided due to carbon, permitting, and land-take impacts, and has typically only been considered as a temporary fix," he said. But developers are now increasingly turning to fossil fuels, "in some cases requesting over 100MW of gas power on a permanent basis."

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