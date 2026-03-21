UK government collaborates with OpenAI to boost AI in services

Critics raise concerns over tech partnerships and public sentiment

This move is part of the U.K.'s bigger push to lead in AI, with 38 out of 50 goals already checked off in its AI Opportunities Action Plan.

But not everyone's convinced: critics worry these tech partnerships skip proper checks and don't always deliver clear results.

Plus, most people (84% in recent polls) are uneasy about the government giving so much priority to big AI companies like OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Anthropic, and NVIDIA.