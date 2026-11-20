UK government's bid to keep Apple backdoor order secret rejected
What's the story
The UK government has been ordered by the Investigatory Powers Tribunal to confirm a secret order demanding Apple provide encrypted customer data. The ruling comes as a major blow for the government, which had tried to keep this encryption backdoor order under wraps. The tribunal rejected the Home Office's argument that revealing such an order would compromise national security.
Order details
UK government asked Apple to create backdoor
The UK government had previously asked Apple to create a backdoor, giving authorities access to customer data worldwide.
The request, known as a "technical capabilities notice," was leaked under strict non-disclosure rules.
This move drew criticism from White House officials and US lawmakers, who argued it would jeopardize Americans's privacy.
In response, Apple refused the request and prevented UK users from enabling its Advanced Data Protection feature for iCloud.
Legal battle
Modified order allowed access to British nationals' data
The UK's secret order was later modified to permit access to data of British nationals stored in Apple's encrypted cloud.
However, Apple challenged this second order as well.
Before the tribunal's ruling, Apple was legally prohibited from disclosing the existence of this order even after details were leaked.
Now, following the ruling, Apple has welcomed the decision to make public that a technical capability notice was issued by the UK Home Office.
Transparency victory
Legal challenge brought by rights group Liberty International
The legal challenge was brought by rights group Liberty International on behalf of two individuals.
This marks the first time a government has been forced to confirm the existence of such a secret technical order.
The case has reignited debates over privacy versus public safety, with advocates arguing that people have a right to know how their privacy is impacted by these orders.