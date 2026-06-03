UK publishers can block Google using articles after CMA designation
Technology
Big news for UK publishers: they can now tell Google "no" when it comes to using their articles for AI search summaries or training its models.
This shift comes after the U.K.'s competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, gave Google a special status so it could set rules that make things fairer and clearer for everyone.
Publishers can block AI overviews inclusion
Publishers can now block their content from showing up in Google's AI Overviews and stop it from being used to train future AI tools.
Plus, if their work does appear in AI-generated results, Google has to give them proper credit with direct links.
The CMA says these changes will be closely watched to make sure Google follows through. More rules could be on the way soon.