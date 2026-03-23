AI firm Palantir can now access UK's financial data

Palantir, a US-based artificial intelligence (AI) company, has been awarded a contract by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The deal will give Palantir access to highly sensitive internal intelligence data held by the FCA. The move is part of an effort to combat financial crimes such as fraud and money laundering. The three-month trial comes with a payment of over £30,000 per week for analyzing FCA's extensive "data lake."

Analysis Foundry to analyze sensitive case intelligence files Palantir will use its AI system, Foundry, to analyze massive amounts of data held by the FCA. This includes highly sensitive case intelligence files, information on problematic firms, reports from lenders about proven and suspected frauds, and public data such as consumer complaints to the financial ombudsman. The deal has raised concerns over privacy as it involves analyzing recordings of phone calls, emails and social media posts.

Privacy fears Deal raises ethical questions for FCA The deal has raised privacy concerns within the FCA. Speaking to Guardian, one source questioned Palantir's ethical reliability in sharing information about money-laundering threats. The company has been criticized for its technology being used by the Israeli military and in US President's ICE immigration crackdown. In 2023, it signed a £330 million deal with NHS, which faced resistance from doctors, and a £240 million contract with Ministry of Defence in December 2025 amid allegations of human rights violations against Palantir.

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