UK study: very hot drinks may triple esophageal SCC risk
Technology
A major UK study just found that drinking very hot tea or coffee could triple your risk of a type of oesophageal cancer called esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (SCC).
If you're downing six or more hot drinks a day, your risk jumps by 71% compared with people who drink fewer.
Researchers think it's the heat itself that damages the esophagus over time.
No adenocarcinoma link experts recommend cooling
The study didn't find any link between hot drinks and another type of esophageal cancer (adenocarcinoma), so the temperature-risk connection seems specific to SCC.
Experts recommend letting your tea or coffee cool down until it's comfy to sip.
Cancer Research UK says that simple step could help lower your risk.