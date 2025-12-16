UK wants Apple and Google to block nude images on phones
The UK government is urging Apple and Google to build a system that detects and blocks nude images on their devices.
The idea is to stop people—especially kids—from capturing, sharing, or seeing explicit photos, with age checks using biometrics or official ID before anyone can access such content.
Why does it matter?
Current tools like Apple's Communication Safety and Google's warnings aren't enough—they can be bypassed or don't cover all apps.
This new proposal aims for device-wide protection across cameras, galleries, browsers, and third-party apps.
While it could help protect minors from harmful content and online risks, there are big questions about privacy, civil liberties, and how reliable age checks really are.
If rolled out, it would mean major changes for how everyone uses their phones.