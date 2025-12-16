UK wants Apple and Google to block nude images on phones

Why does it matter?

Current tools like Apple's Communication Safety and Google's warnings aren't enough—they can be bypassed or don't cover all apps.

This new proposal aims for device-wide protection across cameras, galleries, browsers, and third-party apps.

While it could help protect minors from harmful content and online risks, there are big questions about privacy, civil liberties, and how reliable age checks really are.

If rolled out, it would mean major changes for how everyone uses their phones.