Ukraine partners with Kyivstar to build local AI infrastructure

Kyivstar CEO Komarov: 3 to 5MW

Kyivstar's CEO Oleksandr Komarov shared that the first stage will need at least 3 to 5 megawatts of computing power and tens of millions of dollars in investment.

He pointed out that as the military leans more on AI, having secure, local systems is crucial.

An NVIDIA executive noted that Ukraine currently lacks the infrastructure to keep its valuable data at home, underscoring the need for such projects.