Ukraine partners with Kyivstar to build local AI infrastructure
Ukraine is partnering with Kyivstar, its top telecommunications company, to build stronger local AI infrastructure.
The deal was signed at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk, with funding from parent company VEON.
The goal? Boost security, help military AI projects, and keep Ukraine less dependent on foreign tech, especially important while the war continues.
Kyivstar CEO Komarov: 3 to 5MW
Kyivstar's CEO Oleksandr Komarov shared that the first stage will need at least 3 to 5 megawatts of computing power and tens of millions of dollars in investment.
He pointed out that as the military leans more on AI, having secure, local systems is crucial.
An NVIDIA executive noted that Ukraine currently lacks the infrastructure to keep its valuable data at home, underscoring the need for such projects.