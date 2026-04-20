Why Ukraine is sending robots to fight Russia

In a groundbreaking development, Ukraine has started deploying robots and drones on the battlefield instead of human soldiers. The move marks a major shift in modern warfare tactics. Mykola "Makar" Zinkevych, commander of the Ukrainian unit that conducted such an operation last summer, told CNN that an enemy position was stormed and prisoners taken by ground robots without infantry involvement.

Tactical advantage Land drones harder to spot and intercept The introduction of land drones, or remotely controlled vehicles that run on wheels or tracks, has leveled the playing field. These machines are harder to spot and intercept than larger military vehicles. They can operate in all weather conditions and carry much larger payloads than their aerial counterparts. A single land robot equipped with a machine gun, had managed to hold off a Russian advance for 45 days while needing only light maintenance and battery recharge every two days.

Strategic shift Robots have conducted over 22,000 missions in just 3 months Zinkevych emphasized that given Russia's larger military force, Ukraine needs to gain an advantage through technology. The current goal is to replace a third of infantry with drones and robots this year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently revealed that drones and robots have conducted over 22,000 missions in just three months, saving countless lives by entering dangerous areas instead of human soldiers.

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Ethical considerations Are ground drones future of warfare? Robert Tollast, a land warfare expert at the Royal United Services Institute, said Ukraine's advancements will spark a heated debate about whether these robots are the future of warfare. While ground drones may struggle to hold territory without infantry support, they are "regularly saving the lives of soldiers" in casualty evacuation, certain dangerous resupply missions, mine clearance and increasingly fighting.

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Tech supremacy Ukraine's 'war plan' focused on technology and data The war has pushed Ukraine to the forefront of battlefield drones and robotic systems. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's defense minister, has launched a "war plan" focused on technology and data. The strategy aims to use data and technology to identify all aerial threats in real time and intercept at least 95% of missiles and drones. As part of this new program, around 1,000 crews are already operating on the front line.