Why Ukraine is sending robots to fight Russia
What's the story
In a groundbreaking development, Ukraine has started deploying robots and drones on the battlefield instead of human soldiers. The move marks a major shift in modern warfare tactics. Mykola "Makar" Zinkevych, commander of the Ukrainian unit that conducted such an operation last summer, told CNN that an enemy position was stormed and prisoners taken by ground robots without infantry involvement.
Tactical advantage
Land drones harder to spot and intercept
The introduction of land drones, or remotely controlled vehicles that run on wheels or tracks, has leveled the playing field. These machines are harder to spot and intercept than larger military vehicles. They can operate in all weather conditions and carry much larger payloads than their aerial counterparts. A single land robot equipped with a machine gun, had managed to hold off a Russian advance for 45 days while needing only light maintenance and battery recharge every two days.
Strategic shift
Robots have conducted over 22,000 missions in just 3 months
Zinkevych emphasized that given Russia's larger military force, Ukraine needs to gain an advantage through technology. The current goal is to replace a third of infantry with drones and robots this year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently revealed that drones and robots have conducted over 22,000 missions in just three months, saving countless lives by entering dangerous areas instead of human soldiers.
Ethical considerations
Are ground drones future of warfare?
Robert Tollast, a land warfare expert at the Royal United Services Institute, said Ukraine's advancements will spark a heated debate about whether these robots are the future of warfare. While ground drones may struggle to hold territory without infantry support, they are "regularly saving the lives of soldiers" in casualty evacuation, certain dangerous resupply missions, mine clearance and increasingly fighting.
Tech supremacy
Ukraine's 'war plan' focused on technology and data
The war has pushed Ukraine to the forefront of battlefield drones and robotic systems. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's defense minister, has launched a "war plan" focused on technology and data. The strategy aims to use data and technology to identify all aerial threats in real time and intercept at least 95% of missiles and drones. As part of this new program, around 1,000 crews are already operating on the front line.
Battlefield impact
Drone superiority stalling Russian advances
The Institute for the Study of War recently assessed that Ukraine's drone superiority is "likely contributing to the stalling of Russian advances and recent Ukrainian counterattacks." While neither side has been able to achieve a decisive advantage, Ukraine's mid-range strike campaign has permitted Kyiv to regain the upper hand. The country's clear lead in drone warfare is now drawing attention beyond Europe, with countries in the Middle East listening.