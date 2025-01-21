Unable to report unauthorized transaction on Paytm? Try these steps
What's the story
Finding an unauthorized transaction in your Paytm account can be stressful.
Luckily, Paytm offers a simple way for Android users to report such issues.
This guide breaks down each step to help you navigate the process and get your issue resolved quickly and effectively.
By following these steps, you can promptly report the unauthorized activity and seek resolution.
Access help
Navigate through Paytm support
After launching the Paytm app on your Android device and tapping on your profile, navigate to the "Help and Support" section.
This section is dedicated to helping users resolve issues, including unauthorized transactions.
By choosing "UPI" from the options, you will be guided to UPI-specific support. This is important for accurately addressing unauthorized transactions.
Detail submission
Report the issue accurately
After you have selected the transaction in question and picked the reason that most accurately reflects your concern, you will need to provide specific details regarding the unauthorized transaction.
This involves inputting the transaction ID, the date it happened, along with any other relevant info that may assist in effectively addressing your grievance.
Providing these details accurately is key to ensuring a smooth and quick resolution process.
Fraud reporting
Utilize alternative reporting methods
If you think you have been a victim of a fraud, there's another option on Paytm called "Report a Fraud."
This feature empowers users to take immediate action against fraudsters by either contacting them directly through the app or by emailing reportfraud@paytmbank.com.
By submitting a comprehensive transaction report via these methods, you can ensure your complaint is accurately logged and improve your chances of a positive resolution.