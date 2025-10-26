This robot looks like jellyfish and can work underwater
What's the story
Chinese scientists have unveiled an innovative "ghost" drone that resembles a jellyfish and is capable of conducting covert underwater missions. The bionic jellyfish robot, dubbed as an "underwater phantom," was developed by Tao Kai from the Northwestern Polytechnical University's School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering in Xian, Shaanxi province. The robot's design is almost indistinguishable from real jellyfish when submerged, allowing intelligent detection and real-time monitoring in aquatic environments.
Technological advancement
The "underwater phantom" drone is a major technological advancement, thanks to its low power consumption, near-silent operation, and lifelike design. This makes it perfect for deep-sea covert monitoring missions. It can observe fragile ecosystems and perform precise inspections of underwater structures without drawing much attention. The robot's transparent form with an umbrella-like body and tentacles closely mimics a jellyfish's appearance.
Specifications
The "underwater phantom" drone is made from a hydrogel electrode material developed by the research team. It is a compact device, measuring just 120mm in diameter and weighing only 56g. This combination of small size and light weight further enhances its stealth capabilities, making it an ideal candidate for covert underwater missions.