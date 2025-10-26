This robot looks like jellyfish and can work underwater

The drone is nearly indistinguishable from real jellyfish

Oct 26, 2025

Chinese scientists have unveiled an innovative "ghost" drone that resembles a jellyfish and is capable of conducting covert underwater missions. The bionic jellyfish robot, dubbed as an "underwater phantom," was developed by Tao Kai from the Northwestern Polytechnical University's School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering in Xian, Shaanxi province. The robot's design is almost indistinguishable from real jellyfish when submerged, allowing intelligent detection and real-time monitoring in aquatic environments.