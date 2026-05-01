UNESCO invites nominations for 2026 girls' and women's education prize
UNESCO is inviting nominations for its 2026 Prize, which celebrates people and projects making a real difference in girls' and women's education worldwide.
If you know an inspiring initiative, now's the time to get it recognized: nominations through India's national commission close May 5, with a final deadline of May 12.
Governments can nominate up to 3
Governments can put forward up to three nominees each. The prize, backed by China, will pick two winners every year for five years starting in 2026; each gets $50,000 to boost their educational work.
UNESCO wants countries to run open selection processes and share their nominees publicly.
All entries must be submitted online (in English or French), and a jury will review them before UNESCO's director general makes the final call.