UNESCO invites nominations for 2026 girls' and women's education prize

Governments can nominate up to 3

Governments can put forward up to three nominees each. The prize, backed by China, will pick two winners every year for five years starting in 2026; each gets $50,000 to boost their educational work.

UNESCO wants countries to run open selection processes and share their nominees publicly.

All entries must be submitted online (in English or French), and a jury will review them before UNESCO's director general makes the final call.