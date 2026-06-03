United Airlines moves to fully generative AI flight delay updates Technology Jun 03, 2026

United Airlines just announced it's using generative AI to send out real-time, automated updates for flight delays with no humans needed.

The "Every Flight Has a Story" program, which started back in 2018 and began using some AI in 2024, will now rely completely on AI to explain delays through texts and maybe even videos.

CEO Scott Kirby says the goal is to keep travelers better informed and make the whole process smoother.