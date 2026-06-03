United Airlines moves to fully generative AI flight delay updates
United Airlines just announced it's using generative AI to send out real-time, automated updates for flight delays with no humans needed.
The "Every Flight Has a Story" program, which started back in 2018 and began using some AI in 2024, will now rely completely on AI to explain delays through texts and maybe even videos.
CEO Scott Kirby says the goal is to keep travelers better informed and make the whole process smoother.
Scott Kirby touts AI and ConnectionSaver
Kirby believes this upgrade will help United stand out by making travel less stressful and more transparent for everyone.
He's confident that smarter tech means happier customers and smoother operations for the airline.
United has also been using its ConnectionSaver tool, powered by AI, which has already saved nearly 54,000 connections in Denver alone as of last month.