This new humanoid robot can lift a car, fight intruders
What's the story
China's robotics company Unitree has unveiled its latest creation, the H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian. The humanoid robot is capable of performing a range of impressive physical feats including spinning kicks, acrobatic flips, and even lifting the front end of a car. The demonstrations highlight advancements in dynamic control while underscoring the need for strict safety measures when operating such powerful machines beyond controlled laboratory environments.
Robot capabilities
It can deliver enough force to dent car doors
The H2-X is a powerful machine designed to demonstrate strength, agility, and endurance.
It can withstand drops from significant heights and deliver enough force to dent car doors.
Unitree describes the machine as a powerful performer intended to serve and guard people.
The company claims that the robot has a maximum endurance of approximately eight hours but has also urged users to operate it safely and in a friendly manner.
Robotics competition
An upgrade over the previous model
The unveiling of the H2-X comes as China intensifies its efforts to develop humanoid robots capable of performing complex physical tasks.
These machines require a combination of sophisticated hardware and software to perform such maneuvers.
The H2-X, dubbed "Kung Fu Legend: Guardian," is an upgrade over Unitree's previous model, the H2. It stands 1.8 meters tall and weighs about 70kg.
Practical uses
The robot can assist in emergency situations, take on intruders
The H2-X is designed to assist in emergency situations, such as lifting cars and rescuing pedestrians from danger.
It has also been seen taking on a knife-wielding intruder head-on in a promotional video.
However, the capabilities displayed by machines like the H2-X raise questions about how humanoid robots could eventually be deployed in industrial work, hazardous environments, inspection, and security-related roles.
Twitter Post
Video demonstration from Unitree
Unitree Introducing: H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian🤖— Unitree (@UnitreeRobotics) October 21, 2026
Powerful performance to serve and guard you, with a maximum endurance of approximately 8 hours.
Please use the robot safely and in a friendly manner. pic.twitter.com/5RU5kDzSUK