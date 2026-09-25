University of Nottingham test diagnoses brain tumors in 2 hours
Big news for anyone worried about brain tumors: there's now a test that can diagnose them in only two hours, instead of waiting up to eight weeks.
Developed by the University of Nottingham and now used by the NHS, this rapid test checks the tumor's genetic code during surgery, meaning patients can get treatment started much faster and may have better access to clinical trials.
Oxford Nanopore device prompts England rollout
The secret is a device made by Oxford Nanopore, which quickly analyzes tissue samples so doctors know exactly what they're dealing with.
NHS medical director, Professor Frankie Swords, called it a "huge leap forward," while consultant neurosurgeon Stuart Smith, a consultant neurosurgeon at Nottingham university hospitals NHS trust and co-lead of the university's research center of excellence, said it helps surgeons make decisions right away.
After piloting the new tool in five specialist centers in places like Birmingham and Newcastle, more hospitals across England are rolling it out, hoping to save lives, especially among young people who are most at risk.