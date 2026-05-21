University of Sydney study suggests AI could aid soil science Technology May 21, 2026

A fresh study from the University of Sydney suggests AI might be a game-changer for soil science, especially as we face climate challenges.

Researchers found that AI can quickly analyze complex data, improve land-use predictions, and help test ways to adapt to climate change.

As Professor McBratney put it, "In partnership with experts, AI could help us better match the complexity and ever-changing nature of soil ecosystems. Unlike current machine learning tools that focus on isolated tasks, these systems can mimic scientific collaboration to a highly sophisticated degree - combining reasoning, planning and interdisciplinary insight to support researchers and drive significant progress."