University of Vienna finds gut species differ by body site
Technology
A new study from the University of Vienna just shook up what we know about gut bacteria.
Researchers used a cool method called "reverse ecology" and global data to show that what we thought were single species are actually lots of unique bacterial groups, each adapted to different spots in our bodies.
Some of these tiny groups are tied to things like diabetes, cancer, and even aging.
Gut bacteria spread globally within decades
Here's the wild part: some gut bacteria don't just come from food or meds: they can actually spread from person to person around the world in just decades.
This changes how scientists think about keeping our microbiomes healthy.
The big hope? These findings could lead to next-level medicine that targets only the harmful ones without messing with the good ones.