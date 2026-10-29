Data breach exposes sensitive details of 41,000 Homeland Security workers
What's the story
A massive data breach has exposed the personal information of more than 41,000 employees and contractors working for the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its agencies. The leaked records include email addresses, phone numbers, office addresses, as well as sensitive details about undercover and surveillance programs. The incident has raised major concerns about the security of DHS's internal systems.
Breach details
Data leak linked to DHS's Okta login system
The data leak has been linked to DHS's Okta login system.
The transparency non-profit Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets) and cybersecurity researcher and journalist maia arson crimew previewed the data with WIRED, which they say they obtained from a group calling itself the Department of Peace.
DDoSecrets published the archive, dubbed "Icepick," on Wednesday after claiming that "They have our information, so it's only fair that we have theirs."
Company response
Okta claims no evidence of breach
In response to the data leak, an Okta spokesperson told WIRED that they are unaware of any breach in their systems.
"We are aware of this report. Okta is secure, and we have no evidence our data or systems were compromised," the spokesperson said.
This statement comes amid growing concerns over the security of DHS's internal systems after the massive data breach.
Agency actions
Breach comes amid DHS targeting critics
The data leak comes at a time when the DHS has been aggressively targeting its critics.
The agency has been trying to unmask anonymous social media users, obtain customer records on protesters, and secure warrants for surveillance tools targeting reporters.
Under the second Trump administration, DHS and the federal government have sought to hide names and faces of its employees.
Workforce exposure
Leaked data covers about a 7th of the DHS workforce
The leaked data covers about a seventh of the DHS's workforce, exposing its structure from top leadership to rank-and-file immigration agents and detention contractors.
A WIRED analysis found that more than half of the records belong to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) staffers.
About 10,000 records for ICE are included in the breach, roughly a third of them in Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), ICE's investigative arm.
System access
It shows access to sensitive undercover operations
The leaked records show that like most large organizations, DHS uses permission groups to control access to internal systems.
Nearly everyone named in the leak has access to at least some of these systems.
At HSI, 39 employees across more than a dozen field offices belong to groups whose names include "CUC," which government court filings say stands for "certified undercover operation."
Surveillance tools
Breached data reveals tools for accessing immigration court records
The leaked records also reference tools for accessing immigration court records, pulling data from seized phones, and conducting surveillance.
These include Palantir's Falcon investigative platform and PenLink, which analyzes phone records and social media.
Two permission groups, Executive Leadership and AI Access, appear to list people given exceptions to DHS's web filter that blocks some websites for employees.
Expert opinion
Leaked data could be a valuable intelligence resource
Alexander Leslie, a national security expert at threat intelligence company Recorded Future, said if the leaked data is authentic and current, it is an extraordinarily valuable intelligence resource for those seeking to penetrate DHS.
He added, "This dataset becomes way more valuable when correlated with previously compromised information, commercial data, and other intelligence collections."
An adversary could spend months exploiting these relationships to identify vulnerable personnel or compromise ongoing investigations.