Data breach exposes sensitive details of 41,000 Homeland Security workers

The data leak has been linked to DHS's Okta login system.

The transparency non-profit Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets) and cybersecurity researcher and journalist maia arson crimew previewed the data with WIRED, which they say they obtained from a group calling itself the Department of Peace.

DDoSecrets published the archive, dubbed "Icepick," on Wednesday after claiming that "They have our information, so it's only fair that we have theirs."