U.P. Rajeev has been named director of VSSC in Thiruvananthapuram

U.P. Rajeev IISc PhD, family backing

Rajeev grew up in Pathanapuram, Kerala, studied Applied Electronics and Instrumentation at College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram, earned his master's at NIT Kozhikode, and completed a Ph.D. from IISc Bengaluru.

Science runs in the family (his wife Asha P Nair is also a senior scientist at VSSC) and together with their daughter Parvathy and his parents, they're all cheering him on.