U.P. Rajeev has been named director of VSSC in Thiruvananthapuram
Technology
U.P. Rajeev, a senior aerospace scientist known for shaping ISRO's rocket guidance systems, has just been named director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram.
He steps up from his role as associate director (R and D), bringing years of mission design and simulation experience to the top job.
U.P. Rajeev IISc PhD, family backing
Rajeev grew up in Pathanapuram, Kerala, studied Applied Electronics and Instrumentation at College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram, earned his master's at NIT Kozhikode, and completed a Ph.D. from IISc Bengaluru.
Science runs in the family (his wife Asha P Nair is also a senior scientist at VSSC) and together with their daughter Parvathy and his parents, they're all cheering him on.