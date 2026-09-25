UpGuard finds about 16,000 Supabase databases leaking names and passwords

While most affected databases are in the US the impact is global and even includes data from projects like adult sites and valet services.

The report also points out that AI-generated apps can have hidden security flaws.

Supabase's Chief Information Security Officer, Bil Harmer, responded by saying the platform is "secure by default," but reminded users that keeping data safe is a team effort.

Supabase says they're working on more security improvements to help developers protect their projects.