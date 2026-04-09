US Army developing AI tool for real-time battlefield intelligence
Technology
The US Army is working on an AI tool that gives soldiers real-time intel straight from the battlefield.
The idea? Let AI quickly sort through tons of data so troops can make smarter, faster calls without getting overwhelmed.
It's a big step toward using tech to boost precision and lighten the mental load for people on the ground.
Scans terrain, spots threats, aids logistics
This system will scan terrain, spot threats, and help with logistics, all using actual military data.
The Army wants it to fit smoothly into what soldiers already do, not add extra hassle.
They're also keeping development mostly in-house to stay in control of how the tech gets used and secured, especially as private AI companies raise concerns about partnering on defense projects.