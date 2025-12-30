US Army gets new laser weapons that zap drones out of the sky
AeroVironment just handed over two powerful 20kW-class laser weapon systems to the US Army, as part of their push to fight off drone threats more efficiently.
These latest lasers are mounted on tactical vehicles and can spot, track, and take down enemy drones using focused beams—think sci-fi but real.
What makes these LOCUST lasers special?
The LOCUST systems pack a punch with their 20kW lasers and large aperture directors for better range and accuracy.
They scan in all directions, have high-speed tracking tech, and work with Army command systems.
Plus, they're designed to be cost-effective—Mary Clum, president of space, cyber and directed energy at AV, calls them "cost-effective, rugged, precise, and scalable," making them a smart upgrade for modern battlefields.
How do they actually work?
These lasers target drones mid-air by focusing intense light until the drone burns up—no ammo required, just energy.
The bigger lens means sharper aim and longer reach, letting soldiers deal with multiple threats quickly without running out of shots.