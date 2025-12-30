US Army gets new laser weapons that zap drones out of the sky

What makes these LOCUST lasers special?

The LOCUST systems pack a punch with their 20kW lasers and large aperture directors for better range and accuracy.

They scan in all directions, have high-speed tracking tech, and work with Army command systems.

Plus, they're designed to be cost-effective—Mary Clum, president of space, cyber and directed energy at AV, calls them "cost-effective, rugged, precise, and scalable," making them a smart upgrade for modern battlefields.