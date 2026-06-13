Leading technology figures, investors, and developers are now calling for domestic R&D

Anthropic models takedown sparks India's push for self-reliance in AI

By Akash Pandey 02:53 pm Jun 13, 202602:53 pm

What's the story

The recent US decision to block access to Anthropic's Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models has triggered a major self-reliance movement within India's tech industry. Leading technology figures, investors, and developers are now calling for domestic research and development (R&D), open-source models, and semiconductor design. They believe this is crucial for national sovereignty and independence from foreign platforms. The move is seen as a wake-up call for localized AI systems in India.