Anthropic models takedown sparks India's push for self-reliance in AI
What's the story
The recent US decision to block access to Anthropic's Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models has triggered a major self-reliance movement within India's tech industry. Leading technology figures, investors, and developers are now calling for domestic research and development (R&D), open-source models, and semiconductor design. They believe this is crucial for national sovereignty and independence from foreign platforms. The move is seen as a wake-up call for localized AI systems in India.
Industry response
Technology is ultimate weapon, says Zoho founder
Reacting to the US ban, Zoho Corp founder Sridhar Vembu emphasized technology's pivotal role in national power. He said, "Technology is the ultimate weapon. National sovereignty, national security, all of it is now about technology." Vembu called for India to focus on smaller open-source models and boost domestic R&D. He also highlighted challenges like limited access to high-end GPUs and funding needed for advanced models.
Future focus
Need for semiconductor design, open-source models
Siddarth Pai, founding partner at venture capital firm 3one4 Capital, echoed Vembu's sentiments. He said India needs to invest in semiconductor design and develop open-source models. Investor Sandeep Mall also stressed the need for India to build foundational AI models instead of relying on services built on foreign platforms. This incident has highlighted India's structural dependence on foreign technologies.
International views
Reactions from AI community on US ban
Entrepreneur and investor Alex Finn viewed the US ban as a broader warning for users of centralized AI systems. He advocated for greater adoption of locally run AI systems. AI commentator Matthew Berman partially blamed Anthropic's own positioning for the situation, calling it "self-inflicted." Developer Theo Browne expressed his personal disappointment at losing access to Fable, while Matt Shumer, CEO of OthersideAI, highlighted the productivity gap between models and potential work delays until access is restored.
Market implications
Debate on technological self-reliance in India intensifies
Semiconductor analyst Dylan Patel suggested that the US ban could affect competitive dynamics, with American firms possibly moderating future model releases to avoid export controls. The incident has sparked a debate on India's technological self-reliance. Vembu stressed the need for India to develop its own technologies and adopt smaller, Indian-developed open-source AI models instead of relying on foreign providers.
Twitter Post
'Bharat must find her own way ahead'
This is big: all access to Mythos and Fable AI models disabled for everyone outside America.— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) June 13, 2026
First thoughts:
1. Technology is the ultimate weapon. National sovereignty, national security, all of it is now about technology.
2. Globalization is dead and Bharat must find her… https://t.co/kCQpq93D3r