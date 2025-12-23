US bans foreign-made drones over national security concerns

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has imposed a ban on the import of new foreign-made drones into the United States unless they are recommended by either the Department of Defense or the Department of Homeland Security. The FCC has now added these drones to its Covered List, categorizing them as communications equipment that pose "unacceptable risks to national security."

Company reaction DJI responds to FCC's decision Adam Welsh, DJI's head of global policy, expressed disappointment over the FCC's decision. He said that while the company wasn't singled out, no information has been provided on how this determination was made by the Executive Branch. Despite this setback, Welsh assured that DJI "remains committed to the US market" and existing products will continue operation as usual.

Security risks FCC's concerns over foreign-made drones The FCC acted on a National Security Determination received from an interagency body on December 21. The body warned that foreign-made "uncrewed aircraft systems" (UAS) and critical UAS components could enable persistent surveillance, data exfiltration, and destructive operations over US territory. It also highlighted how these drones could be used to harvest sensitive data or enable unauthorized access through software updates.