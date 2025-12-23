US bans foreign-made drones over national security concerns
What's the story
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has imposed a ban on the import of new foreign-made drones into the United States unless they are recommended by either the Department of Defense or the Department of Homeland Security. The FCC has now added these drones to its Covered List, categorizing them as communications equipment that pose "unacceptable risks to national security."
Company reaction
DJI responds to FCC's decision
Adam Welsh, DJI's head of global policy, expressed disappointment over the FCC's decision. He said that while the company wasn't singled out, no information has been provided on how this determination was made by the Executive Branch. Despite this setback, Welsh assured that DJI "remains committed to the US market" and existing products will continue operation as usual.
Security risks
FCC's concerns over foreign-made drones
The FCC acted on a National Security Determination received from an interagency body on December 21. The body warned that foreign-made "uncrewed aircraft systems" (UAS) and critical UAS components could enable persistent surveillance, data exfiltration, and destructive operations over US territory. It also highlighted how these drones could be used to harvest sensitive data or enable unauthorized access through software updates.
Usage rights
Existing foreign-made drones can still be used
The FCC's fact sheet clarifies that if you already own a foreign-made drone, you can continue using it. Drones or their components can be removed from the Covered List if the DoD or DHS makes a specific determination to the FCC that they don't pose unacceptable risks. This means there is some room for existing users and manufacturers to prove their products safe for continued use in the US market.