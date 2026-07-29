US bans imports of advanced robots and power inverters
What's the story
The US government has imposed a ban on the import of "advanced robotic devices" and power inverters from foreign countries. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced the move, saying it would cover "mobile" robots like humanoids and quadrupeds. However, the ban isn't just limited to walking machines. The FCC has defined an advanced robotic device as one that can navigate or move on ground, avoid obstacles, and comes with environmental sensors and network connectivity chips.
Geopolitical implications
Ban will affect China significantly
While the FCC claims the ban isn't aimed at any particular country, it will significantly affect China. The nation is currently working to develop humanoid robots.
These machines have been seen in viral videos stumbling to Michael Jackson, fighting in MMA bouts, and even performing on America's Got Talent.
In the US, Tesla has stopped production of its Model S and Model X cars to focus on making its Optimus humanoid robot.
Security risks
Why is the FCC banning these devices?
The FCC has cited "unacceptable risks to the national security of the United States or the safety and security of United States persons" as the reason for this restriction.
The ban also targets power inverters, which are mainly produced by China.
These devices are used to connect renewable energy sources and batteries to grids and data center equipment.
Exemption details
Companies can apply for waivers
Similar to the ban on foreign-made routers, companies can apply for a waiver if they want to continue importing new products into the US.
However, this application doesn't require any security improvements for these robots or inverters.
Existing products in the US won't be affected by the ban, so people and businesses can continue using their current robots and inverters.
Reports indicate that the FCC "is expected to exempt many non-Chinese suppliers from the restrictions."