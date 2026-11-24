US blacklists Megaspeed over suspected NVIDIA chip diversion to China
What's the story
The United States has placed Singapore-based Megaspeed International on its trade blacklist, preventing the company from buying advanced chips. The move comes after allegations that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a former Megaspeed executive, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy. Along with Megaspeed, four other companies in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand were also added to the US Commerce Department's Entity List.
Espionage concerns
Entity List designation
The US Commerce Department has accused Megaspeed and its affiliates of "acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States."
The designation now prevents Megaspeed from purchasing AI chips and other advanced technology without a license from the US government.
The company is suspected of possibly diverting high-end chips and computing power to China, violating strict US export controls.
Intelligence findings
Allegations of espionage and China's denial
US intelligence services have reportedly found that Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive and the company's controlling shareholder, passed information to Beijing. However, China has denied these allegations.
Despite the ongoing investigation into Megaspeed's possible violations of export controls related to alleged shipments of NVIDIA AI chips to China, the company maintains it conducted "lawful business."
Trade restrictions
Impact on Megaspeed's operations
Being on the Entity List means US companies cannot export goods, software, and technology to Megaspeed without a license.
This could make it difficult for the company to access US-origin spare parts, software updates, or intellectual property licenses.
The move comes after the Trump administration announced stricter export controls on AI chips last week.