U.S.-China AI race intensifies as Qualcomm teams with AWS
Technology
The race for AI dominance between the US and China is getting more intense. US agencies say Chinese companies are trying to tap into sensitive American AI tech, raising worries about security and fair play.
In the middle of all this, Qualcomm just teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to boost its AI and cloud game, while Apple is gearing up for its next big launch, with industry insiders speculating about possible AI integration advances across its product lineup.
Meta and Samsung invest in AI
Meta and Samsung aren't sitting out either. They're pouring resources into fresh AI innovations.
With all these big names in the mix, the competition isn't just about gadgets; it's shaping how future tech will look worldwide.