'US climate report biased, full of errors': Scientists

Report skipped proper peer review: Scientists

Andrew Dessler, a leading climate scientist at Texas A&M University, criticized the report for "relying on ideas that were rejected long ago."

He said it relied on anecdotes and left out key information.

The broader scientific review also noted that the report skipped proper peer review.

The report was put together by just five handpicked authors known for opposing mainstream science, raising concerns it was meant to support political rollbacks on climate action.