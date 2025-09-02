'US climate report biased, full of errors': Scientists
In July 2025, the US Department of Energy released a climate report under the Trump administration that downplayed climate change risks.
Over 85 scientists quickly pushed back, calling it biased, full of errors, and out of step with decades of research.
They pointed out that the report cherry-picked data and ignored the scientific consensus on climate change.
Report skipped proper peer review: Scientists
Andrew Dessler, a leading climate scientist at Texas A&M University, criticized the report for "relying on ideas that were rejected long ago."
He said it relied on anecdotes and left out key information.
The broader scientific review also noted that the report skipped proper peer review.
The report was put together by just five handpicked authors known for opposing mainstream science, raising concerns it was meant to support political rollbacks on climate action.