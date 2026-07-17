US Defense Department commits $86 million for 500 kW JLWS program

The US Department of Defense just dropped $86 million into developing new Joint Laser Weapon Systems (JLWS) with Lockheed Martin Aculight and nLIGHT Defense.

These powerful lasers, up to 500 kW, are designed to take down advanced threats like next-generation cruise missiles and swarming drones.

It's all part of the SCADE program, which aims to get these high-tech defenses out quickly through rapid prototyping.