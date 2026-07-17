US Defense Department commits $86 million for 500 kW JLWS program
The US Department of Defense just dropped $86 million into developing new Joint Laser Weapon Systems (JLWS) with Lockheed Martin Aculight and nLIGHT Defense.
These powerful lasers, up to 500 kW, are designed to take down advanced threats like next-generation cruise missiles and swarming drones.
It's all part of the SCADE program, which aims to get these high-tech defenses out quickly through rapid prototyping.
Plan begins with 150 kW prototype
Building a 500-kW laser isn't easy: engineers have to solve problems like power storage, heat management, and keeping the beam focused.
The plan starts with a smaller 150-kW prototype, then is rapidly scaled to intermediate outputs between 300 and 500 kW before reaching full strength.
Emil Michael, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, said the department is partnering with industry to rapidly deliver "deep magazine directed energy capabilities" to the Joint Force, highlighting how urgent it is for the US military to stay ahead of fast-moving missile and drone threats.