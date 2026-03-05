US may fail to intercept many Iranian attack drones

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine have warned that Iran 's Shahed attack drones pose a major challenge to US air defenses. The officials made the revelation during a closed-door briefing on Capitol Hill, CNN reported. The drones are said to fly low and slow, making them harder to intercept than ballistic missiles.

Risk assessment Concerns downplayed by some US officials Despite the threat posed by these drones, some US officials attempted to downplay the concerns. They emphasized that Gulf state partners had been stockpiling interceptors. The briefing comes as tensions with Iran escalate, raising fears of a global energy crisis and instability in the Middle East. President Donald Trump has claimed that most of Iran's military installations have been "knocked out" and new strikes have targeted Iranian leadership.

Strategic objectives Trump administration's goals in Iran conflict highlighted During their presentation to lawmakers, the officials reiterated Trump's goals: destroying Iran's missile capabilities and navy, ending its nuclear weapon ambitions, and stopping the country from arming militant groups. However, they were dismissive of questions about how the US would prevent Iran from becoming a failed state. The complex process of finding a successor to former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is currently underway after his death at the hands of US and Israeli forces last week.

Advertisement

Timeline disparity Lawmakers divided on timeline for US involvement end Lawmakers emerged from the briefing with differing opinions on how long the conflict could last. Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said a timeline for US involvement to end in three to five weeks was presented, while GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri thought no end date was communicated. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also said the briefers indicated that the war could drag on for weeks.

Advertisement