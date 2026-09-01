US Department of War adds ChatGPT Mil, Grok to genAI.mil
The US Department of War just boosted its GenAI.mil platform by adding OpenAI's ChatGPT Mil and Starshield AI's Grok for Government.
Both tools are locked down with top security standards, thanks to accreditation for Controlled Unclassified Information at Impact Level 5.
This move is part of a bigger push to make the military's digital environment smarter and safer.
GenAI.mil reaches over 1.7 million users
ChatGPT Mil helps over three million Joint Force members with planning, logistics, policy work, and administrative tasks: think chat features and document management built for military needs.
Grok steps up decision-making with adaptive reasoning and makes supply chain management easier.
Since launching 9 months ago, GenAI.mil has drawn in more than 1.7 million unique users and is now less dependent on any single tech vendor, plus it backs the White House's AI Action Plan for better mission results.