US government asks OpenAI to delay GPT-5.6 public rollout
Technology
The US government has reportedly asked OpenAI to hold off on fully launching its new GPT-5.6 AI model.
Instead of releasing it to everyone right away, officials want a slower rollout with access for trusted partners first.
This move comes as concerns about powerful AI are heating up, especially after rival company Anthropic faced tighter regulations.
Anthropic pauses public access, accuses Alibaba
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told employees that the government is getting more cautious about advanced AI and stressed the need for teamwork on safety, even if not everyone agrees on every detail.
Meanwhile, Anthropic just paused public access to its top models after new national security rules and accused Alibaba of trying to sneak into its Claude AI using thousands of fake accounts.