US lawmakers question Google's plan to use Spirit Airlines data
What's the story
Over 120 US lawmakers have expressed their concerns over Google's plan to acquire internal data from defunct carrier Spirit Airlines for $10 million. The deal, which a privacy ombudsman recommended a US bankruptcy judge approve at an October 14 hearing, is aimed at training artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The data in question includes employee records and communications, prompting requests from lawmakers to limit the transaction's scope.
Privacy concerns
Lawmakers urge Google to limit data acquisition
The lawmakers, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Steven Horsford, have raised alarms over the sale.
They say it would involve a massive amount of data including 100 million emails and 500 million Microsoft Teams messages.
The legislators have urged Google to "exclude employee information from the transaction to the greatest extent possible," highlighting privacy concerns amid AI advancements.
Data handling
Google responds to privacy concerns
In response to the concerns, Google has said that it does not want to acquire personal information from Spirit employees.
"We are not looking to buy any personal information from Spirit," a company spokesperson said.
The representative added that the data will either be completely excluded or de-identified by an independent third party before it is transferred to Google.
Worker privacy
Union leaders join in on criticism
Union leaders have also voiced their worries over the data sale.
Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, said, "The outcome of conditions on this proposed sale to Google carries tremendous implications for workers across the economy."
This statement highlights the potential impact such transactions could have on worker privacy and rights in the broader context of AI development.
Alternative offers
Competing bids for Spirit Airlines data
Mercor, an AI data company, has also placed a $7.5 million bid for the employee data from Spirit Airlines. This further highlights the high value and demand for such information in the tech industry.
Meanwhile, JetBlue Airways has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for its $58.5 million purchase of Spirit's slots at New York's LaGuardia airport amid these developments.