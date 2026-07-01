US lifts export controls on Anthropic's Fable and Mythos models

Similar measures

OpenAI's GPT-5.6 access restricted by US government

Like Anthropic, rival AI lab OpenAI has also complied with US government requests to limit the release of its new, powerful model called GPT-5.6. The decision was taken at the request of the US government and only a small group of vetted partners have been given access so far. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed his discomfort with this approach, saying "this isn't quite the process that we think is optimal."