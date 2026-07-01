US lifts export controls on Anthropic's Fable and Mythos models
What's the story
Anthropic has announced that the US government has lifted export controls on its Fable and Mythos AI models. The decision comes less than three weeks after Anthropic was forced to suspend access to these advanced models for all foreign nationals due to national security concerns. The suspension was enforced after vulnerabilities were discovered in the safeguards put in place by Anthropic to prevent misuse of these powerful frontier models.
Policy reversal
Secretary Lutnick clears export controls on Mythos, Fable
US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, has lifted the export controls on Anthropic's AI models. In a letter to the company, he stated that a license is no longer required for their export. The move comes after Anthropic agreed to proactively identify and mitigate security risks related to these models, collaborate with the US government on protocols and standards for future releases, and report any malicious activity.
Access granted
Limited access to Mythos 5 earlier permitted
Earlier this month, the US government permitted Anthropic to provide limited access to its advanced AI model, Mythos 5. The decision was made after the company worked with the government to address risks associated with these "covered models." However, this move has drawn criticism from some quarters for allowing only a select group of companies access to these powerful tools. "Covered models" refers to highly advanced or high-risk AI systems that are subject to specific government regulations.
Similar measures
OpenAI's GPT-5.6 access restricted by US government
Like Anthropic, rival AI lab OpenAI has also complied with US government requests to limit the release of its new, powerful model called GPT-5.6. The decision was taken at the request of the US government and only a small group of vetted partners have been given access so far. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed his discomfort with this approach, saying "this isn't quite the process that we think is optimal."