US military plans AI agent that could hack adversary networks

The ECHOTRIBBLE project is not a secretive DARPA program, as evidenced by publicly available documents on the website of Cyber Fusion Innovation Center (CFIC), a defense nonprofit.

Earlier this month, CFIC said there was a "fully virtual Assessment Event for the Agentic C2 Framework Tool (ECHOTRIBBLE) initiative."

The event produced 65 whitepapers, five of which were to be presented and evaluated by an Assessment Team.