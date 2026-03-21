Russian hackers targeting US officials on Signal, says FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a warning about Russian hackers targeting US officials and other high-profile individuals on the encrypted messaging app, Signal . The cyber actors associated with Russian Intelligence Services have compromised "thousands" of accounts globally. The campaign specifically targets current and former US government officials, military personnel, political figures as well as journalists.

Cyber tactics Hackers using automated messages to trick users A public service announcement by the FBI and CISA said that the Russian hackers are using a tactic of sending messages that appear to be from automated support accounts on commercial messaging apps. These messages trick users into taking certain actions, like clicking a link or sharing verification codes or account PINs. If these actions are taken, it could lead to a "full account takeover," the PSA warned.

Account takeover Similar tactics can be used against other messaging apps Once the Russian hackers gain access to an account on Signal, they can read messages and contact lists, send messages as the victim, and even conduct phishing attacks from their account. The FBI and CISA's announcement also warned that while these actors specifically target Signal accounts, they can use similar tactics against other commercial messaging apps too.

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