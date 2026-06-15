US restrictions on Anthropic models reignite India's AI sovereignty push
What's the story
The recent suspension of Anthropic's latest artificial intelligence (AI) models has sparked a major debate in India's tech ecosystem. The move comes after the US Commerce Department issued an export control order under national security authorities, barring foreign nationals from accessing Anthropic's Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models. This incident has led many Indian entrepreneurs, investors, and policy thinkers to question the country's reliance on foreign frontier models and advocate for developing indigenous AI capabilities.
Industry response
'Sovereign AI is real'
Hemant Mohapatra, a partner at Lightspeed, emphasized the need for security clearances for advanced AI models. "The 'sovereign AI is real' moment is here," he wrote on X, adding that development on frontline AI models will eventually require security clearances akin to those mandated in space and defense programs. Mohapatra also stressed that access to top talent, GPUs, and execution capabilities are more important constraints than just raising billions of dollars.
Geopolitical perspective
India should encourage adoption of smaller models: Sridhar Vembu
Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho, viewed this development through a geopolitical lens. He called technology the defining factor in national security and suggested that India should encourage organizations to adopt smaller models, including open-source ones developed in India and China. Amid the high costs and cutting-edge hardware required for frontier AI models, Vembu said Zoho is pursuing more affordable research approaches and remains optimistic about achieving breakthroughs over time.
Sovereign AI
Important to have technological self-reliance: Sarvam AI CEO
Pratyush Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI, stressed the difference between using AI and owning it. He said more countries and companies need to own their destinies in this post-AI world. Kumar emphasized that the restrictions should encourage more nations to recognize the importance of technological self-reliance. Aakrit Vaish, founder of AI venture platform Activate, also noted how these developments have changed the conversation around sovereign AI from a policy narrative into "the largest business opportunity of our times."
Strategic imperative
Building indigenous AI capabilities is an essential requirement
Samir Saran, president of the Observer Research Foundation, said restrictions on advanced technology have entered a new phase. He emphasized that it's not about chips or tech but people who can suddenly lose access to cutting-edge systems. The Anthropic incident has turned a theoretical debate into a strategic imperative for many in India's tech community, pushing them toward building indigenous AI capabilities as an essential requirement in today's world.