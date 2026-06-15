US restrictions on Anthropic models reignite India's AI sovereignty push

Sovereign AI

Important to have technological self-reliance: Sarvam AI CEO

Pratyush Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI, stressed the difference between using AI and owning it. He said more countries and companies need to own their destinies in this post-AI world. Kumar emphasized that the restrictions should encourage more nations to recognize the importance of technological self-reliance. Aakrit Vaish, founder of AI venture platform Activate, also noted how these developments have changed the conversation around sovereign AI from a policy narrative into "the largest business opportunity of our times."