US satellites practice with French ones in space
The US Space Command pulled off a big space warfare test by having American and French military satellites maneuver close to a suspected enemy satellite.
This operation toward the end of last year showed off some serious close-flying skills and marks a major step forward for the US since rebooting Space Command in 2019.
Space race
It's the first time the US has teamed up with a non-Five Eyes ally for such a mission, highlighting how military satellites are becoming key players as global tensions rise—especially with China massively increasing its launches since 2015.
The US is now pushing for space-based interceptors and using AI tools like "SpaceBot" to spot threats, making future satellites smarter and more resilient against attacks.