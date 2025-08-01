AI ad fraud: How bots and clicks are faking popularity

Click farms and bots

Click farms use both people and bots to create fake clicks, making products seem way more popular than they really are.

Dhiraj Gupta from mFilterIt notes that platforms allowing massive bot hits just make things worse.

Bots now make up over half of all internet traffic, with new AI tools like GPTBot causing a huge spike in fake activity in late 2024.

Plus, generative AI is behind super-realistic deepfake ads that are even harder to spot—making it tough for brands (and all of us) to know what's real online anymore.