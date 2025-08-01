Next Article
Amazon plans to add ads to Alexa+ conversations
Amazon is planning to roll out ads in conversations with its AI assistant, Alexa+.
CEO Andy Jassy shared the news on July 31, saying more people are using Alexa+ and that ads could fit naturally into longer chats.
If you're a Prime member, Alexa+ is still free; otherwise, it's $20 a month.
Amazon is investing heavily in AI
Amazon is investing heavily in AI—spending jumped 90% this quarter to $31.4 billion—to keep up with Google and OpenAI.
Most of that money is going into new AI chips and data centers.
But adding ads brings challenges: making sure the AI doesn't give out wrong info in ads, and handling privacy concerns since Alexa+ collects a lot of user data.