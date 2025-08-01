Next Article
Google loses court battle over sideloading apps
A US appeals court just told Google it can't keep all Android apps locked into its Play Store or force everyone to use its payment system.
Now, Google has to let other app stores onto Android devices—a move that could shake up how you download and pay for apps.
What this means for you
This decision could mean more choices and better deals for anyone with an Android phone.
Advocacy groups say it's a win for user freedom and safety, since you'll get more control over where your apps come from.
Google isn't thrilled—they're appealing to the Supreme Court, warning this might hurt security and innovation—but many see this as a big step toward fairer tech competition.