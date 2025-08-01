Tim Cook hints at Apple acquiring AI startups

Apple is reportedly eyeing startups like Perplexity, OpenAI , and Anthropic—think ChatGPT and other smart tools you've heard about. Perplexity's search tech could help power up Siri and boost Apple's own search features. Plus, Mike Rockwell (the Vision Pro guy) is now leading Apple's AI and Siri efforts.

Why this matters for Apple

Even though folks have doubted their AI progress, Apple's hardware and services are still going strong.

Meanwhile, leadership changes mean Apple is leaning more on outside AI models for now.

Cook being open to big acquisitions signals that Apple wants to close the gap with Google and Meta fast—and stay in the tech race as things keep evolving.