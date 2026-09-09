US Space Command tests 'Apollo maneuvers' to validate operations
Recently, the US Space Command pulled off its first "Apollo Maneuvers," a test where spacecraft practiced moving through simulated contested environments that could happen in real conflicts.
The goal? To get better at operating in space, improve logistics, and make sure their playbook for space missions actually works.
International satellites ran 'orbital dogfighting' simulation
Even though the exact satellites involved are still under wraps, it's clear this was an international effort.
The maneuvers, sometimes called "orbital dogfighting," had satellites weaving around each other to simulate conflict.
Space Force's Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. Michael A. Guetlein put it, it was all about "objects in space maneuvering in and out and around each other in synchronicity, and in control."
The US Space Force has said it needs "orbital interceptors" to deter a space conflict, and recent missions have demonstrated related capabilities.