US Space Command tests 'Apollo maneuvers' to validate operations

Even though the exact satellites involved are still under wraps, it's clear this was an international effort.

The maneuvers, sometimes called "orbital dogfighting," had satellites weaving around each other to simulate conflict.

Space Force's Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. Michael A. Guetlein put it, it was all about "objects in space maneuvering in and out and around each other in synchronicity, and in control."

The US Space Force has said it needs "orbital interceptors" to deter a space conflict, and recent missions have demonstrated related capabilities.