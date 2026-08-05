Trump plans ban on new Chinese data center components
What's the story
The Trump administration is working on a ban on the import of new models of Chinese data center components, according to Reuters. The move, which has not been reported before, is aimed at protecting the infrastructure supporting the ongoing AI boom in the US. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which regulates the US telecom industry, is said to be drafting this measure.
Import restrictions
Ban on new Chinese optical transceivers
The proposed ban specifically targets new Chinese optical transceivers. These devices enable data transmission over fiber-optic cables at lightning speed within data centers.
The FCC hopes to publish this measure by the end of this year, when it would come into effect.
The move is part of broader efforts by the Trump administration to curb Chinese technological influence in advanced US industries before they become a part of the supply chain.
Security risks
Preventing data theft and disruptions
The main objective of the proposed ban is to prevent Chinese companies from stealing data, planting malware, or disrupting services at US data centers.
These centers house chips that are crucial for training and running AI models.
Divyansh Kaushik, an AI policy expert at Beacon Global Strategies in Washington, DC, stressed the importance of securing the data center supply chain as it expands.
Diplomatic response
Chinese embassy responds to potential ban
The Chinese embassy in Washington has responded to the potential ban on new models of Chinese data center devices.
It called on the US to "heed the objective and rational voices of the business communities in both countries" and "stop smearing Chinese companies and threatening them with sanctions."
The embassy also warned that "China will take all necessary measures in response to any action that causes material harm to its interests."
Market implications
Increased costs for American cloud firms
The proposed ban could also increase costs for American cloud firms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS).
They may have to switch to other manufacturers like US-based Coherent and Lumentum, who would benefit from this measure.
Notably, Zhongji Innolight, one of the world's largest transceiver sellers with a 27% share in the global data center transceiver market according to Counterpoint Research, was added to the Pentagon's list of suspected Chinese military-backed companies in June.