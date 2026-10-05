Trump announces 'Super Intelligence Force' to coordinate AI efforts
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has announced the establishment of a new "Super Intelligence Force" to coordinate federal efforts to maintain US leadership in artificial intelligence (AI). The force will be headed by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and other members of his administration. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said this new body will ensure America continues to lead in super intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution and the Internet.
Task force
Task force is a response to AI safety debate
The Super Intelligence Force will coordinate the federal government's efforts to protect American interests and improve lives.
The task force is a response to an AI safety debate that Trump has largely dismissed as a hoax by "Radical Left Dumocrats."
However, he had promised to form an AI Force and appoint an AI czar, saying "Only High I.Q. individuals need apply!"
Force structure
New AI/SI czar appointed
The Super Intelligence Force will be chaired by Clayton, making him the AI/new SI czar.
Other members of the leadership team include Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson, Undersecretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael, and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor.
The task force has been given 120 days to prepare a report on AI's risks and opportunities.
Strategic goals
Task force charter states it will develop plans for responding
The task force's charter states it will "develop plans for responding to SI-enabled threats to our society, while preventing overregulation and regulatory capture that would stifle innovation and competition."
This comes after an executive order by the Trump administration that replaced "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI" with "Super Intelligence" and "SI."
The directive also gives the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology 60 days to propose legislation for a new federal definition of "Super Intelligence."