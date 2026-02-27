Use AI to create personal playlists: Here's how

In today's fast-paced world, AI tools make it easier than ever to create personalized music playlists according to your mood, activities, or preferences. Just enter simple text prompts like "upbeat tracks for a morning run," or "relaxing jazz for evening unwind," and these tools will analyze your listening history, genres, trends, to curate perfect mixes in seconds. Saves time and enhances listening experience!

#1 PlaylistAI: Versatile and user-friendly PlaylistAI excels in versatility across major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer. Users can describe ideas such as "lo-fi study music" or mix genres with BPM filters. The tool generates playlists by pulling from your listening history for top tracks over weeks or months. It even generates festival lineups from posters, providing a one-stop solution for all musical needs.

#2 Spotify's AI playlist: Customizable options Spotify's AI Playlist is available for Premium users on mobile. It uses unique prompts referencing activities, colors, or eras to build customizable lists. You can tap into your library, select AI Playlist, choose or type a prompt, refine tracks as needed, and save the playlist. The tool draws from your habits and refreshes automatically daily or weekly to keep the content fresh and relevant.

Advertisement

#3 Apple Music's Playlist Playground: Innovative features Apple Music's Playlist Playground is a part of iOS 26.4 beta, powered by Apple Intelligence. It creates 25-song playlists based on prompts such as "hip-hop party songs." Users can access it via the Library's "+" button and edit with text while adding custom covers. ChatGPT's integration provides wider choices to create playlists, ensuring you have a variety of musical picks to choose from.

Advertisement

#4 YouTube Music's new AI generator: Expansive catalog access YouTube Music has a new AI generator for Premium subscribers on iOS and Android. The tool converts prompts such as "melancholic jazz for rainy afternoons" into mixes sourced from its extensive catalog of releases and live content. By utilizing this massive library in conjunction with user input via descriptive prompts, you can enjoy personalized playlists for different moods and occasions, without any effort.