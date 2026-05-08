How to manage your digital bills better

Managing digital bills and receipts can be a daunting task, often with manual data entry and scattered storage. But, thanks to artificial intelligence , this has all changed, with innovative solutions for organizing financial documents. With AI-powered tools, you can automate the capture, categorization, and storage of bills and receipts, reducing administrative burdens, and ensuring accurate financial records.

#1 Optical character recognition technology AI-powered optical character recognition (OCR) technology underpins the organization of digital bills and receipts. These tools pull out critical information like merchant names, dates, amounts, taxes, and line items, with an accuracy of up to 95%. This removes the hassle of entering data manually into accounting systems. OCR technology makes the whole process seamless by capturing details from each receipt or bill in a jiffy.

#2 Automated receipt processing tools Similarly, tools like Receipt AI provide automated receipt processing by letting users send receipts through SMS or email. The AI reads, categorizes, and syncs every receipt directly into accounting software like Xero or QuickBooks Online. This can save as much as 97% of the time normally spent on expense management tasks.

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#3 Email integration for receipt management SparkReceipt offers a creative solution—it scans your email inboxes for digital receipts automatically. It connects with Gmail or Outlook accounts and processes your historical emails retrospectively with the help of date filters. All your receipts are captured without you even having to forward or intervene.

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#4 Comprehensive platforms for seamless integration Meanwhile, comprehensive platforms like BILL integrate receipt capture with corporate card transactions seamlessly. When employees use the BILL Divvy Card, the transactions sync instantly with a mobile app, where they can photograph receipts at the purchase point. The AI automatically matches these receipts to transactions, while suggesting appropriate expense categories.