Plan your next speech like a pro with AI tools

If you are looking to up your game in public speaking presentations, you have to try AI tools. They can help you with everything, from writing the content, practicing the delivery, and designing visuals to providing real-time feedback. With AI in the prep, you can make your presentations more efficient and effective. Here is how it can transform your public speaking with practical insights.

Tip 1 Crafting compelling speeches with AI AI writing assistants like ChatGPT and Grammarly come in handy when you want to write an impactful speech. They not only help you create content quickly, but also polish your drafts, recommend tones (motivation, authoritative, etc.), and make sure that everything is well-paced and grammatically correct. They even help you with keyword research via platforms like Semrush or Google Trends to make speeches trendy and audience-relevant.

Tip 2 Designing engaging visuals with AI tools AI-powered presentation builders like Canva or Beautiful.ai make it easier than ever to create stunning, professional slides and infographics. They automatically format the layouts, saving you hours of manual work. By leveraging these resources, you can concentrate on delivering your message rather than spending an unnecessary amount of time on visual designing.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Practicing delivery with AI speech coaches Specialized AI speech coaches like Orai give instant feedback on filler words, pacing, clarity, and voice through recorded analysis. Similarly, Yoodli provides a recording library to review practice runs, along with real-time analysis, to track improvements in confidence and conciseness. These tools adjust according to your skill levels for personalized lessons.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Real-time feedback during presentations Tools like Poised integrate with platforms like Zoom for live feedback during calls. They give insight into strengths and areas for improvement, while also providing a resource library for storytelling tips. Microsoft PowerPoint's Rehearse with Coach feature, on the other hand, analyzes pace and delivery simply through slideshow mode.